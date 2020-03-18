mo4ch:>UK epidemiologist who recently visited Downing Street self-isolates with cough and fever | Mo4ch News

The British professor largely credited with convincing the British government to stiffen its response against the coronavirus has self-isolated after developing symptoms, saying, “there is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.”

“Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine,” said Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London. “Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster,” he said on Twitter.

