mo4ch:>Trump calls on Bloomberg to end his ‘joke of a campaign’ not to chip away at Biden’s votes after former VP’s South Carolina win | Mo4ch News

With former VP Joe Biden’s campaign back from the dead after a landslide South Carolina win, US President Donald Trump taunted another Democratic hopeful, Mike Bloomberg, urging him to drop out of the race in Biden’s favor.

Shortly after South Carolina primary exit polls pointed to a convincing Biden’s victory in the fourth and final early voting contest ahead of the Super Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to send a ‘congratulatory’ message of his own, taking aim at fellow billionaire Bloomberg in the process.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” Trump tweeted, arguing that Bloomberg, who is staking everything on Super Tuesday, should called it quits on his campaign so he does not spoil Biden’s chances.

After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!

Still to pass a single test by voters in the ongoing Democrat nomination race, Bloomberg has pumped over half a billion dollars into his campaign, a large chunk of that money spent on prime time TV advertising.

However, the former New York City mayor has yet to strike chord with Democratic voters, with his somewhat bleak performances at the debates leaving many unimpressed.

Also on rt.com Twitter & Bloomberg campaign accused of censoring tweets with Epstein docs, fueling claims billionaire linked to dead pedophile

Trump’s call has been echoed by one of his most vocal critics - MSNBC's Joe Scarborough – who went as far as to argue that Bloomberg “will be responsible for Bernie’s victory” if he does not drop out of the race and start “running ads for Joe Biden.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!