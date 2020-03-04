mo4ch:>Second round of Super Tuesday polls closes as Democrats vote in AL, AR, ME, MA & OK  | Mo4ch News

The second round of Super Tuesday polls for the Democrat presidential nominations have closed, with mainstream outlets calling most states for establishment favorite Joe Biden.

At stake are 52 delegates in Alabama, 31 in Arkansas, 24 in Maine, 91 in Massachusetts and 37 in Oklahoma. Voting was extended in some Tennessee counties (64 delegates) due to disruptions from Monday night’s tornadoes.

Alabama was called for Biden within minutes of the polls closing.

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg has picked up five delegates in American Samoa, with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) qualifying for the next debate by getting one – unless the DNC changes the rules again, that is.

