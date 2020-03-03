mo4ch:>Revenge of the Bernie Bros? Wrath of Warren? MSNBC’s Chris Matthews quits LIVE on air as Twitter swirls with theories | Mo4ch News

The sudden resignation of longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews live on air has unleashed a spate of theories, some arguing he was chased out by scorned ‘Bernie Bros’ or ‘Warren fans’, while others praised another ‘#MeToo victory’.

“Tonight, I’m retiring. This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC, and obviously this isn't for lack of interest in politics,” Matthews said on his show on Monday, explaining that his past “compliments” to female colleagues were “never ok.”

While Matthews’ mea culpa on air was enough to explain the decision for some viewers, many theorized there was more going on behind the scenes, suggesting the pundit has become the latest target of the #MeToo movement.

Some were convinced the resignation instead had more to do with offending one of the 2020 hopefuls vying for the Democratic nomination, perhaps incurring the ire of the “Bernie Bros” often decried by the MSNBC host himself. Others insisted he had been “Warren-ed” by the Massachusetts senator after a “condescending” interview.

For many netizens, Matthews’ show itself was reason enough to call it quits, after 20 years of “bringing pro-war pro-Wall Street neo-liberal garbage to the American people” – though some were eager to tune in to see the host “meltdown” after Super Tuesday.

Confidence was not high that the pundit’s replacement would fare much better on the network.

