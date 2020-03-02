mo4ch:>‘NO NOMINATION, AGAIN’: Trump says Buttigieg’s dropping out of Democratic race is plot to ‘take Sanders out of play’ | Mo4ch News

Reacting to the reports of Pete Buttigieg’s killing his presidential bid, US President Donald Trump argued that it was the “real beginning” of not such a covert ploy by Democrats to get rid of their frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Trump suggested that Buttiege’s termination of his campaign has set the wheels in motion for the establishment Democrats’ blitzkrieg to stop Sanders’ potential nomination dead in its tracks.

“Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!”

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor’s decision to put an end to his bid, reported by multiple outlets citing campaign sources, came out as rather unexpected considering that it comes just two days ahead of crucial Super Tuesday, when 14 states will cast their ballots for a Democratic nominee.

While Buttigieg’s campaign has somewhat lost its momentum since his stunning, although nothing short of controversial, victory in the first Democratic party early voting contest in Iowa, where he butted heads with Sanders, and a strong showing in New Hampshire , where he narrowly lost to the Vermont independent, he managed to finish in the top four in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

It’s not the first time by far Trump has accused the Democratic Party of attempting to rob Sanders of his chance to challenge him in the 2020 presidential election, while comparing the current Democratic nomination saga to that of 2016, heavily skewed in Hillary Clinton's favor.

Back then, Sanders, who rode a wave of popular support, lost to Clinton, whose campaign coordinated with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to secure her nomination behind Sanders’ back.

