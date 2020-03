A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck near Croatia’s capital Zagreb on Sunday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences has said.

Tremors took place at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), the GFZ said, as cited by Reuters.

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Zagreb, largest city and capital of Croatia

