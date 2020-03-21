 mo4ch:>Little Rock Air Force Base declares EMERGENCY after US airman tests positive for Covid-19 | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Saturday, March 21, 2020

The Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB) in Arkansas has declared a month-long public health emergency after an airman stationed there was confirmed to carry the coronavirus, contracted during recent travel overseas.

The airman, who has not been named, is the first to test positive at the base, the Air Force said in a statement on Friday, noting that the 30-day emergency order will allow the facility’s commander to take special containment measures to limit further spread of the disease.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of Covid-19 on our installation,” said Colonel John Schutte, installation commander at Little Rock AFB.

We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

Source : RT - Daily news

