Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has signed an emergency decree, virtually locking down the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces until April 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus that killed at least 233 lives across the country so far.

Italy ‘QUARANTINES 16 MILLION’ people in Lombardy & 14 other provinces in attempt to stop coronavirus outbreak

Source : RT - Daily news