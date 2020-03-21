mo4ch:>'I have coronavirus and now you do, too': Dutchman gets 10 weeks in jail after 'coughing on cops' | Mo4ch News

A man suspected of drunk driving in the Netherlands has received 10 weeks in the slammer, after intentionally coughing on police who pulled him over. He claimed to be infected with Covid-19, but later tested negative.

The culprit, identified by local media as a 23-year-old male from Leiden, was allegedly speeding and snaking through lanes before being stopped by police. According to reports, he refused to be tested for alcohol. Instead of cooperating with authorities, the young Dutchman reportedly coughed in the faces of the two officers, telling them: "I have the coronavirus and now you do, too."

A district court found the suspect guilty of assault and making death threats, and sentenced him to 10 weeks in prison on Friday. A post-arrest test revealed that he was not in fact infected with Covid-19.

During sentencing, the judge described the man's behavior as "reprehensible" and said that the prison term serves as a warning to those who might want to do harm to the country's emergency services.

The Dutch government shut down all schools and daycare centers last week in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19. Cafes and restaurants have also been shuttered until at least April 6.

The Netherlands has around 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus resulting in 106 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

