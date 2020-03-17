mo4ch:>Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Britain's tourist industry should be gearing up for the Easter break. But hoteliers say they are seeing a lot of cancellations from both home and abroad because of the coronavirus. Guest house owner Kristian Hayter from Eastbourne is one of those who's been hit.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'