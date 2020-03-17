 mo4ch:>Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19' - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

mo4ch:>Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Britain's tourist industry should be gearing up for the Easter break. But hoteliers say they are seeing a lot of cancellations from both home and abroad because of the coronavirus. Guest house owner Kristian Hayter from Eastbourne is one of those who's been hit.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell


Source : BBC News - Business

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Guest house owner: 'We're £12,000 down because of COVID-19'

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: