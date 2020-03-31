mo4ch:>France, Germany & Britain send medical goods to Iran, test new trade mechanism | Mo4ch News

Germany, France and Britain have exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under a new trade mechanism, Instex, Berlin said on Tuesday. The mechanism was set up to facilitate trade in humanitarian goods and food after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The German Foreign Ministry said the medical goods were now in Iran, adding that the trade mechanism and Tehran would now work on more transactions and on enhancing the system.

The three European states said earlier this month they had offered a $5.5 million package to Iran to help fight coronavirus there and are also sending medical material, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, Reuters said.

France, Germany & Britain send medical goods to Iran, test new trade mechanism

France, Germany & Britain send medical goods to Iran, test new trade mechanism