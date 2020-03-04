mo4ch:>First Super Tuesday results: Media call Virginia for Biden and Vermont for Sanders | Mo4ch News

Major mainstream media outlets have projected Joe Biden would win the most delegates in Virginia while Bernie Sanders would do so in his home state of Vermont, within a minute of the Super Tuesday primary polls closing.

At stake in the first of 14 state contests on Tuesday are Virginia’s 99 delegates and Vermont’s 16. Polls in the two states closed at 7 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT)

Twelve more states, along with American Samoa and Democrats abroad, are picking their favorites for the 2020 party nomination to run against President Donald Trump in November.