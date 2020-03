Follow RT on

A total of 4,764 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Germany, with 28 deaths, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which releases daily monitoring of the disease, announced on Tuesday.

Covid-19 cases in Germany surge by 4,700+ in one day, with 28 new deaths

