mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app | Mo4ch News

Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app

When coronavirus caused one pre-schooler's family to isolate, it looked like his birthday party would have to be cancelled.

But a London-based drama group found a way to save the day by offering a video chat-based celebration for Harry and dozens of friends via the app Zoom.

Produced by Leo Kelion

