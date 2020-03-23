 mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Monday, March 23, 2020

mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app | Mo4ch News

Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app

When coronavirus caused one pre-schooler's family to isolate, it looked like his birthday party would have to be cancelled.

But a London-based drama group found a way to save the day by offering a video chat-based celebration for Harry and dozens of friends via the app Zoom.

Produced by Leo Kelion


Source : BBC News - Technology

Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app

Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: