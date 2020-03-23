mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app | Mo4ch News

Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app
When coronavirus caused one pre-schooler's family to isolate, it looked like his birthday party would have to be cancelled.
But a London-based drama group found a way to save the day by offering a video chat-based celebration for Harry and dozens of friends via the app Zoom.
Produced by Leo Kelion
Source : BBC News - Technology
Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app
Coronavirus: Frozen birthday party held on Zoom video chat app