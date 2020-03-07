mo4ch:>‘Come and take it!’ GOP congressman triggers left with AR-15 gun-wielding message to Biden & Beto | Mo4ch News

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck proved just how easy it is to trigger the left by posting a video of him wielding an AR-15 in his office and daring Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to try to “come and take it.”

“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke,” Buck says in the video, which was posted to Twitter on Friday.

If you want to take everyone’s AR-15s in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?

The video is clearly an attempt to get under the skin of gun control activists, and it worked rather quickly with critics accusing Buck of threatening gun violence and even questioning his manhood.

“How small a penis must Ken Buck have to do this?” John Fugelsang, a comedian and liberal activist, tweeted in reaction.

“The AR-15 hanging on his wall isn't nearly as dangerous as his stupidity,” writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas tweeted.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Bess Kalb writer chalked the video up as an example of “paranoid, reactionary bravado.”

Buck’s campaign video follows Biden announcing that should he get the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination and go on to beat President Donald Trump in November, he’ll have Beto O’Rourke be “the one who leads gun control efforts.” O’Rourke previously said at a debate in September that he is in favor of confiscating AR-15s.

