mo4ch:>California declares state of emergency after 1st coronavirus death… as US House passes $8.3bn emergency funding bill | Mo4ch News

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the deadly coronavirus, soon after local officials confirmed the state’s first death from the illness, which has sickened more than 50 people in 12 counties.

With California’s first death announced on Wednesday, and six new cases arising in the last 48 hours, the emergency declaration could see an influx of emergency funds set aside by Congress rush into the state – with the governor telling reporters on Tuesday there was “always ... the opportunity to do a declaration of emergency” to secure “additional resources.”

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” Newsom said at a press conference, noting that the state of emergency would include provisions against price-gouging for vital medical supplies.

Also on rt.com California reports 1st coronavirus death, putting US total at 11

Los Angeles County declared its own public health emergency earlier on Wednesday, after the number of cases in the area rose to seven, including the six newly confirmed patients. None of the new cases are believed to have been transmitted locally, officials said.

“I want to reiterate this is not a response rooted in panic,” LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters. “We need every tool at our disposal.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!