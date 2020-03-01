mo4ch:>Biden wins South Carolina primary, gets much needed boost after previous poor showing – projections | Mo4ch News

Joe Biden’s campaign showed its first signs of life in South Carolina with the former vice president taking the lead above other Democrats in the state’s primary, including frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Multiple outlets called the South Carolina primary in Biden’s favor shortly after the polls closed at 7.00 pm ET.

According to exit poll data by Edison Research, Biden is on course to win at least 14 delegates from 54 for grabs in the fourth and final early voting contest.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW