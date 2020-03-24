mo4ch:>Beijing to quarantine & test ALL foreign arrivals for Covid-19 as outbreaks accelerate outside China | Mo4ch News

China’s capital city has stepped up measures to detect and contain those carrying the coronavirus, isolating all travelers arriving from other countries and testing them for the lethal pathogen, the state-run Beijing Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Starting on March 25, Beijing health authorities will require anyone traveling to the capital from overseas to enter centralized quarantine and undergo an RNA test for the virus, part of enhanced containment measures adopted as Covid-19 hotspots flare up across Europe, the Americas and elsewhere in Asia.

Those who arrived in China over the past 14 days will also be subject to isolation and testing, according to the Daily, an official organ of the city’s Communist Party.

Though China has likely seen the worst of its own coronavirus outbreak – which originated in the city of Wuhan late last year – the illness has since taken hold in several major epicenters outside the country, including in Italy, Spain, South Korea and the United States. As the virus slows down in China, however, officials are now working to slow the spread of new cases brought from overseas.

