mo4ch:>‘Been ill for almost a week now’: Bond girl Olga ﻿﻿Kurylenko becomes latest celebrity victim of coronavirus | Mo4ch News

Co-star of Daniel Craig in ‘Quantum of Solace,’ Ukrainian-born actress Olga ﻿﻿Kurylenko has announced she tested positive for the Covid-19 and has been in self-isolation at her home with symptoms that include fever and fatigue.

The Hollywood actress broke the news about her being coronavirus-positive in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now,” she wrote, urging her followers to stay vigilant in the face of the outbreak - declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!

Kurylenko rose to international stardom on the back of the 2008 James Bond movie, and has since starred in an array of top Hollywood blockbusters, including alongside Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi movie Oblivion.

Responding to well-wishers asking her to provide details about her condition and treatment, the starlet said that she has been taking medication to relieve fever, and has been mostly waiting for the symptoms to ebb on their own, since there is currently no cure for the novel virus.

The actress noted, however, that she has been using traditional medicine to support her immune system. Apart from taking her vitamins, Kurylenko said she has been eating garlic and drinking lemon water.

Kurylenko, 40, a French citizen since 2001, has been living in London with her 4-year-old son and Argentinian actor boyfriend Ben Cura.

The British government has taken relatively modest steps to combat the spread of the disease in comparison to some other European countries such as Italy, that has been in nationwide lockdown since Tuesday.

Downing Street has argued that drastic measures like shutting down schools or introducing harsher travel restrictions are preliminary and, if they come in effect now, would be less efficient because people would not observe them for long.

The argument, however, drew huge pushback from scientific community, with an open letter penned by over 200 scientists urging the government to “take stronger measures of social distancing” with “immediate effect."

So far, 1,372 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK, and a death toll stands at 35.

On Sunday, UK’s Health Secretary said that the authorities may order all people aged over 70 to isolate themselves “for their own self-protection."

