mo4ch:>‘America’s two-party oligarchy can’t relate to those in need’: Lee Camp says US coronavirus failure goes beyond just Trump | Mo4ch News

As the US teeters on the edge of abyss amid a Covid-19 pandemic, the crisis has revealed systemic flaws brought by years of two-party plutocracy that go far beyond a single president, says Lee Camp, host of RT's Redacted Tonight.

While President Donald Trump bears a good portion of the blame for the sluggish US response to Covid-19, he is only one piece of a larger puzzle. America’s structural defects long predate Trump’s time in office, the comedian argued.

“The fact that so many millions of Americans don’t have paid sick leave, or hardly make minimum wage and therefore can’t afford an emergency – that kind of system was set up under a two-party apparatus that basically agreed: ‘Let’s create an America where people are completely exploited,’” Camp said.

That was both parties.

Whether during a viral pandemic, wildfires in California, hurricanes in New Orleans and Puerto Rico, or any number of other recent natural disasters, party elites on both sides of the aisle reliably drop the ball, as they simply have “no way of relating to what it’s like to be truly in need.”

“This is what happens when you have a society run by completely out of touch, morally bankrupt oligarchs,” Camp said. “There’s not a moment in their minds … when they think to themselves: ‘We need to make sure that the people are taken care of, that they’re safe in a time of crisis’.”

With corruption and incompetence endemic across both major parties and the federal government as a whole, Americans may have to turn to their own communities and neighbors to see them through the emergency.

We cannot wait for the most corrupt dumpster fires of human beings ... to come and save us. They’re not going to.

