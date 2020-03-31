mo4ch:>12yo girl dies of Covid-19 in Belgium, as country counts 700+ victims | Mo4ch News

A 12-year-old girl has died of the coronavirus in Belgium, becoming the youngest person to succumb to the disease in the country, authorities have announced. The epidemic death toll has surpassed 700 in Belgium.

Losing the child to the disease is “an emotionally difficult moment” not only for the family, but also for medics and researchers,” Belgian crisis-center coronavirus spokesman Emmanuel Andre said on Tuesday as he announced the death.



“We are thinking of her family and friends. It is an event that is very rare, but one which upsets us greatly,” he added as cited by AP.

Belgium has identified 12,705 Covid-19 cases in total. Since Monday 98 people have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total toll to 705. The country expects to pass the peak of the epidemic in coming days, Andre said, which will hopefully happen before its hospitals reach their saturation point.

At the moment like many other nations in the world Belgium is under a lockdown, which is to remain in place until at least April 18.

