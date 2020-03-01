mo4ch:> ‘VAR went to sleep mode!’ – Twitter reacts after Watford end Liverpool’s unbeaten run | Mo4ch News

The Reds may be marching towards a first title triumph in 30 years, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were humbled 3-0 by the Hornets

Kenyan fans took to social media to react after ’s 44-game unbeaten run was ended in some style by on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain on course to win their first league title in 30 years, but will not be emulating the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal from 2003-04.

Just two points had been dropped heading into a meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road, with Liverpool boasting an impressive record in recent outings against the Hornets. The form book was, however, to be ripped up as the home side surged to a stunning 3-0 victory.

Ismaila Sarr proved to be a serious thorn in the Reds’ side as he knocked them onto the back foot with a second-half brace while Troy Deeney also got in on the act with a late goal.

Plenty found pleasure in seeing Liverpool finally come unstuck, on a day which could have seen them set a new Premier League record of 19 wins in a row, which they share with .

Despite the loss, Klopp’s men require just 12 more points this season in order to get their hands on a long-awaited title.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the pulsating contest.