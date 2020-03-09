mo4ch:> Singapore Premier League highlights: Watch Brunei DPMM beat Tampines, Tanjong Pagar draw versus Lion City Sailors and Balestier Khalsa hold Albirex | Mo4ch News

AIA Singapore Premier League
There were plenty of goals to be seen on matchday 2 of the Singapore Premier League
📹 DPMM started their #SPL title defence on a winning note by easing past @TRFCStags last night! 👑 #BRUTAM
Image credit: @BruSportsNews pic.twitter.com/bkcTSRYlbN— Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) March 7, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS: Tanjong Pagar United 1-1 Lion City Sailors
📹 Tanjong Pagar United put in a gutsy display on their #SPL return to hold the Sailors! 🦾 #TPULCS pic.twitter.com/rpxIDQiFPc— Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) March 7, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS: Balestier Khalsa 2-2 Albirex Niigata
📹 @ALB_S_FC broke Balestier hearts with a late equaliser to salvage a point earlier tonight 😥 #SPL #BALALB pic.twitter.com/iSyLd4agoK— Singapore Premier League (@SGPremierLeague) March 7, 2020
Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com
Singapore Premier League highlights: Watch Brunei DPMM beat Tampines, Tanjong Pagar draw versus Lion City Sailors and Balestier Khalsa hold Albirex
Singapore Premier League highlights: Watch Brunei DPMM beat Tampines, Tanjong Pagar draw versus Lion City Sailors and Balestier Khalsa hold Albirex