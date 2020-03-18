 mo4ch:> QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United's top goalscorers from the Premier League era? | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

mo4ch:> QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United's top goalscorers from the Premier League era? | Mo4ch News

Why don't you test your knowledge of the Old Trafford side in the absence of any live football

Football never stops, they said.

But then the Covid-19 virus came along and it quickly became apparent that no matter how important we think football is, there's bigger things in life.

Health comes first and that means live football has come to a stop for now.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

That doesn't mean football can no longer be on your mind, though, so we have decided to give you a chance to test your knowledge of the beautiful game.

First up: Manchester United's Premier League top goalscorers! How many can you name?


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United's top goalscorers from the Premier League era?

QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United's top goalscorers from the Premier League era?

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: