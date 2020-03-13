mo4ch:> NBA will not penalize coronavirus-hit player Gobert after video of him DELIBERATELY wiping hands on mics sparks outrage – report | Mo4ch News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will reportedly face no disciplinary action over antics at a recent press conference, where he mocked coronavirus fears by touching reporters’ microphones – immediately before testing positive himself.

Gobert – who has incurred the wrath of NBA fans and media professionals for making light of the virus and potentially exposing many others to the disease with his stunt – will likely be spared any punishment, Yahoo Sports’s Chris Haynes reported, citing league sources.

“The NBA will not fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus,” Haynes tweeted Thursday night, about a day after the National Basketball Association (NBA) moved to suspend its season after the player’s diagnosis.

Facing a massive backlash for his ‘couldn't-care-less’ attitude toward the disease that has killed 41 people in the US alone, Gobert has since waxed apologetic.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered… I was careless and make no excuse,” the player said in a statement, adding that he hopes his case will be a cautionary tale and “causes everyone to take this seriously.”

Gobert said that he was not aware of his diagnosis when he attempted what many saw at the time as a highly tone-deaf joke.

That comes after Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. He was the only other player on the team whose test came back positive so far, however, with reports saying that his locker is directly next to Gobert’s.

