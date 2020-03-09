mo4ch:> Klopp's 'rockets' help keep Liverpool focused - Milner | Mo4ch News

The Reds utility revealed how their German boss keeps the team on track for success

Jurgen Klopp's 'rocket' messages to players on the training field are a key reason for 's consistency and success, according to veteran James Milner.

The Reds need only six points to confirm their first Premier League title, with the possibility they could clinch the honour without kicking a ball domestically as second-placed play twice first before Klopp's team take to the field.

While the club's unbeaten league streak was stopped at 44 matches by last month, the Reds bounced back with a 2-1 win against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

When asked about Liverpool's consistency over the season, Milner identified Klopp as the key driver behind Liverpool's recent success and opened up on some of the German coach's training methods.

"He is the leader of the ship and he has turned us into a fantastic team and he never lets us rest," Milner said.

"We have to keep pushing and improving. If there is one day in training when it is not right you get a rocket and it is not good enough. But the boys are very good at that as well.

"The manager sets that tone and the boys are good at marshalling it. If someone misses a day in the gym or they are late for something or not pulling their weight they get pulled up on it.

"That is important as well but it starts with the manager."

Liverpool are currently preparing for the second leg of their round-of-16 match against at home on Wednesday, having gone down in the first contest by a single goal in Spain.

The recent win against Bournemouth broke a run of three Liverpool losses in four matches across all competitions and Milner admitted it was impossible for the Reds to remain at their peak for the entire campaign.

"You don’t go through a season without not playing well," Milner said. "It happens to everyone. It’s the same in every sport.

"No sportsman can go a four-year cycle to the Olympics and be at the top. They try to peak. It’s the same with football. You are top level all the time.

"There is always going to be a spell and it is how you deal with it, while still getting results. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get the results in the last few games.

"But we are trying our hardest to bounce back and get the performances we know we are capable of.

"Every team in the league is going to have a spell when things are not quite going their way but we are working hard.

"We are giving too many chances away and not scoring enough goals but we are still winning games and we are still at the top of the Premier League."