mo4ch:> Kariakoo Derby: Simba SC and Yanga SC will give fans ‘a nice game’ - Vandenbroack | Mo4ch News

The Belgian coach has vowed to entertain fans at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as the giants face off

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroack has promised fans they will watch ‘a nice game’ when they face rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a Mainland Premier League derby on Sunday.

Thousands of football fans are expected to throng the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to watch the fierce rivals battle it out for maximum points and bragging rights.

The Belgian coach, who will be in charge of his second derby on Tanzanian soil, has promised the two teams will serve up an entertaining game to the fans.

“In the past ten games played by both teams, the standard of play was good which simply means that even tomorrow [Sunday], the match will be nice to watch,” Vandenbroack is quoted by Daily News .

He, however, said three points will be essential for them to cement their hopes to claim their third back to back top-flight league title.

Simba captain John Bocco disclosed they know how tough the match is against a big team but said they are well prepared to do well.

“We will try as much as possible to respect the Fair Play rules of the game…our fans should come in their big number to give us the deserved support and we will do our best to win.”

On their part, the Football Federation (TFF) said all preparations ahead of the match are completed, urging those who have already bought tickets to come early at the venue.

“Tickets will not be sold at the National Stadium but at the nearby places. Only vehicles with special authorisation documents will be allowed in," said TFF Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo.

Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad is expected to be the guest of honour.