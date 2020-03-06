mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Goa will be banking on the return of their key players in Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes as they look to overturn their deficit from the first leg

host in the return leg of their semi-final fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. The Gaurs did score an away goal in the first leg which ended 4-1 in the favour of Chennaiyin.

Game FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Date Saturday, March 7 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

(English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Key Player - Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Mourtada Fall



Chennaiyin FC Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Dragos Firtulescu

Suspended - None

Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa