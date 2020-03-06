mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Goa will be banking on the return of their key players in Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes as they look to overturn their deficit from the first leg
FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the return leg of their semi-final fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. The Gaurs did score an away goal in the first leg which ended 4-1 in the favour of Chennaiyin.
|Game
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|Date
|Saturday, March 7
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/HD
|Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channel
|Bengali TV channel
|Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD
|Jalsha Movies/HD
|Malayalam TV channel
|Kannada TV channel
|Asianet Movies/HD
|Suvarna Plus/HD
TEAM NEWS
FC Goa Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Player - Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Mourtada Fall
Chennaiyin FC Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Dragos Firtulescu
Suspended - None
Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa
