mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Friday, March 6, 2020

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goa will be banking on the return of their key players in Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes as they look to overturn their deficit from the first leg

FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in the return leg of their semi-final fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. The Gaurs did score an away goal in the first leg which ended 4-1 in the favour of Chennaiyin.

Game FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
Date Saturday, March 7
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD
 
Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD
 

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:   

fcgoagfxvhfc

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Player -  Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas, Mourtada Fall
 

Chennaiyin FC Possible XI: 

Chennaiyin possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - Dragos Firtulescu
Suspended - None   

Key Players -  Nerijus Valskis, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa


