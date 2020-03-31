mo4ch:> Gor Mahia players feel 'disrespected' after club pay Sh3000 | Mo4ch News

The K'Ogalo members are unhappy after the management sent them some cash last week to buy groceries

players feel disrespected after the management sent them Sh3000 on Friday, March 27 to cater for their needs amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have been struggling financially and have been unable to pay the players for quite some time.

A senior player, who sought anonymity, has explained the reason that led to the management sending each player the aforementioned sum of money.

"3000 shillings is disrespectful to us and humiliating from a big team like Gor Mahia, we feel so much disrespected," a source told Goal on Tuesday.

"We had told the club management that we do not have money to use during these tough times owing to coronavirus pandemic which has stopped our activities.

"It was logical for the club to at least give us a one month pay since they owe us a lot of money.

"Only on Friday to receive Sh3000; what is 3000? What can it buy? Is this how players should be treated?"

Gor Mahia general secretary Ronald Ngala has revealed that money was meant for players to buy groceries.

"I don't think the money was a salary as such but was meant to help them buy vegetables and maize flour," Ngala told Nation.

"There is no money, but we are trying our best to find something for their upkeep."

Most clubs suspended their activities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

So far, has recorded 50 cases, with one casualty.