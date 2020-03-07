mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure
Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.
*All times are UK.
Saturday March 7
BT Sport's early kick-off features Liverpool against Bournemouth as the Reds look to bounce back from their first league loss of the season.
Barcelona will look to recover from their Clasico defeat when they host Real Sociedad live on La Liga TV, while BT Sport is showing the Borussia derby between Monchengladbach and Dortmund .
Elsewhere, MLS will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and FreeSports, with games involving the likes of the New York Red Bulls, Toronto and David Beckham's Inter Miami .
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|6am
|Adelaide United vs Western United
|BT Sport 3
|8:30am
|Melbourne Victory vs Sydney
|BT Sport 3
|11am
|Sunderland U18 vs Manchester United U18
|MUTV
|12 noon
|Eibar vs Real Mallorca
|La Liga TV
|12:30pm
|Liverpool vs Bournemouth
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate
|12:30pm
|Bristol City vs Fulham
|Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
|2pm
|Iceland Women vs Scotland Women
|BBC Alba
|3pm
|Extremadura vs Real Oviedo
|La Liga YouTube
|3pm
|Girona vs Albacete
|La Liga YouTube
|5:15pm
|Huesca vs Fuenlabrada
|La Liga YouTube
|5:15pm
|Numancia vs Racing Santander
|La Liga YouTube
|5:20pm
|Harrogate Town vs Bromley
|BT Sport 1
|5:30pm
|Burnley vs Tottenham
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event
|5:30pm
|Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
|La Liga TV
|5:30pm
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate
|5:30pm
|AZ Alkmaar vs ADO Den Haag
|Premier Sports 2
|7pm
|Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls
|Sky Sports Football
|7pm
|Nice vs Monaco
|BT Sport Extra
|7:45pm
|Heerenveen vs Ajax
|Premier Sports 2
|8pm
|Getafe vs Celta Vigo
|La Liga TV
|8pm
|Almeria vs Deportivo La Coruna
|La Liga YouTube
|8:30pm
|D.C. United vs Inter Miami
|FreeSports
|10pm
|Toronto vs New York City
|Sky Sports Football
Sunday March 8
The biggest televised game of Sunday is undoubtedly the Manchester derby as United welcome City to Old Trafford live on Sky Sports.
There are games involving some of Europe's giants too, with Real Madrid playing Real Betis (La Liga TV), Juventus taking on Inter (Premier Sports) and Bayern Munich facing off against Augsburg (BT Sport).
Early risers or those working to a night schedule might be inclined to tune into a feast of MLS and A-League football on FreeSports and BT Sport 1.
Monday March 9
Weekend MLS action continues into Monday morning as LAFC play Philadelphia Union (live on FreeSports).
In the evening, Leicester City take on Aston Villa in the Premier League live on Sky Sports.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30am
|Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union
|FreeSports
|5:30pm
|Sassuolo vs Brescia
|Premier Sports 1
|7:30pm
|Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld
|BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Leicester City vs Aston Villa
|Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event
Tuesday March 10
The Champions League last 16 returns on BT Sport as Tottenham face RB Leipzig and Atalanta take on Valencia .
On BBC, Scotland Women play Northern Ireland Women , while La Liga TV is showing Real Sociedad's game against Eibar .
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7pm
|Liverpool U23 vs Wolfsburg U23
|LFC TV
|7pm
|Eibar vs Real Sociedad
|La Liga TV
|7:30pm
|Northern Ireland Women vs Scotland Women
|BBC Alba
|8pm
|RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
|BT Sport 2
|8pm
|Valencia vs Atalanta
|BT Sport 3
Wednesday March 11
Liverpool will attempt to overturn the deficit in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid when the teams play at Anfield live on BT Sport.
BT Sport will also be showing the other Champions League tie involving Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.
As those games come to a close, fan's of women's football will be able to tune into the SheBelieves Cup match between England Women and Spain Women .
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:30pm
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln
|BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate
|8pm
|PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport 3
|9:15pm
|England Women vs Spain Women
|BBC Four / BBC iPlayer
