mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

Click here for soccer on US TV.

*All times are UK.

Saturday March 7

BT Sport's early kick-off features Liverpool against Bournemouth as the Reds look to bounce back from their first league loss of the season.

Barcelona will look to recover from their Clasico defeat when they host Real Sociedad live on La Liga TV, while BT Sport is showing the Borussia derby between Monchengladbach and Dortmund .

Elsewhere, MLS will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and FreeSports, with games involving the likes of the New York Red Bulls, Toronto and  David Beckham's Inter Miami .

Time Match TV channel
6am Adelaide United vs Western United BT Sport 3
8:30am Melbourne Victory vs Sydney BT Sport 3
11am Sunderland U18 vs Manchester United U18 MUTV
12 noon Eibar vs Real Mallorca La Liga TV
12:30pm Liverpool vs Bournemouth BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate
12:30pm Bristol City vs Fulham Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
2pm Iceland Women vs Scotland Women BBC Alba
3pm Extremadura vs Real Oviedo La Liga YouTube
3pm Girona vs Albacete La Liga YouTube
5:15pm Huesca vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube
5:15pm Numancia vs Racing Santander La Liga YouTube
5:20pm Harrogate Town vs Bromley BT Sport 1
5:30pm Burnley vs Tottenham Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event
5:30pm Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV
5:30pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate
5:30pm AZ Alkmaar vs ADO Den Haag Premier Sports 2
7pm Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls Sky Sports Football
7pm Nice vs Monaco BT Sport Extra
7:45pm Heerenveen vs Ajax Premier Sports 2
8pm Getafe vs Celta Vigo La Liga TV
8pm Almeria vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga YouTube
8:30pm D.C. United vs Inter Miami FreeSports
10pm Toronto vs New York City Sky Sports Football

Sunday March 8

The biggest televised game of Sunday is undoubtedly the Manchester derby as United welcome City to Old Trafford live on Sky Sports.

There are games involving some of Europe's giants too, with Real Madrid playing Real Betis (La Liga TV), Juventus taking on Inter  (Premier Sports) and Bayern Munich facing off against Augsburg (BT Sport).

Early risers or those working to a night schedule might be inclined to tune into a feast of MLS and A-League football on FreeSports and BT Sport 1.

Monday March 9

Weekend MLS action continues into Monday morning as LAFC play Philadelphia Union (live on FreeSports).

In the evening, Leicester City take on Aston Villa in the Premier League live on Sky Sports.

Time Match TV channel
2:30am Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union FreeSports
5:30pm Sassuolo vs Brescia Premier Sports 1
7:30pm Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld BT Sport 1
8pm Leicester City vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event

Tuesday March 10

The Champions League last 16 returns on BT Sport as Tottenham face RB Leipzig and Atalanta take on Valencia .

On BBC, Scotland Women play Northern Ireland Women , while La Liga TV is showing Real Sociedad's game against Eibar .

Time Match TV channel
7pm Liverpool U23 vs Wolfsburg U23 LFC TV
7pm Eibar vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV
7:30pm Northern Ireland Women vs Scotland Women BBC Alba
8pm RB Leipzig vs Tottenham BT Sport 2
8pm Valencia vs Atalanta BT Sport 3

Wednesday March 11

Liverpool will attempt to overturn the deficit in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid when the teams play at Anfield live on BT Sport.

Article continues below

BT Sport will also be showing the other Champions League tie involving Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

As those games come to a close, fan's of women's football will be able to tune into the SheBelieves Cup match between England Women and Spain Women .

Time Match TV channel
5:30pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln BT Sport 1
8pm Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate
8pm PSG vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 3
9:15pm England Women vs Spain Women BBC Four / BBC iPlayer

Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

