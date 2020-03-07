mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

Click here for soccer on US TV.

*All times are UK.

Saturday March 7

BT Sport's early kick-off features against Bournemouth as the Reds look to bounce back from their first league loss of the season.

will look to recover from their Clasico defeat when they host live on TV, while BT Sport is showing the Borussia derby between Monchengladbach and Dortmund .

Elsewhere, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and FreeSports, with games involving the likes of the , Toronto and David Beckham's Miami .

Time Match TV channel 6am Adelaide United vs Western United BT Sport 3 8:30am Melbourne Victory vs Sydney BT Sport 3 11am Sunderland U18 vs U18 MUTV 12 noon vs Real Mallorca La Liga TV 12:30pm Liverpool vs Bournemouth BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate 12:30pm vs Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event 2pm Women vs Women BBC Alba 3pm Extremadura vs Real Oviedo La Liga YouTube 3pm vs Albacete La Liga YouTube 5:15pm vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube 5:15pm Numancia vs Racing Santander La Liga YouTube 5:20pm Harrogate Town vs Bromley BT Sport 1 5:30pm vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event 5:30pm Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV 5:30pm vs BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate 5:30pm AZ Alkmaar vs ADO Den Haag Premier Sports 2 7pm vs New York Red Bulls Sky Sports Football 7pm Nice vs BT Sport Extra 7:45pm Heerenveen vs Premier Sports 2 8pm vs La Liga TV 8pm Almeria vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga YouTube 8:30pm vs Inter Miami FreeSports 10pm Toronto vs New York City Sky Sports Football

Sunday March 8

The biggest televised game of Sunday is undoubtedly the Manchester derby as United welcome City to Old Trafford live on Sky Sports.

There are games involving some of Europe's giants too, with playing (La Liga TV), taking on Inter (Premier Sports) and facing off against (BT Sport).

Early risers or those working to a night schedule might be inclined to tune into a feast of MLS and A-League football on FreeSports and BT Sport 1.

Monday March 9

Weekend MLS action continues into Monday morning as LAFC play (live on FreeSports).

In the evening, take on in the Premier League live on Sky Sports.

Time Match TV channel 2:30am Los Angeles vs Philadelphia Union FreeSports 5:30pm vs Brescia Premier Sports 1 7:30pm vs Arminia Bielefeld BT Sport 1 8pm Leicester City vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event

Tuesday March 10

The Champions League last 16 returns on BT Sport as Tottenham face and take on .

On BBC, Scotland Women play Women , while La Liga TV is showing Real Sociedad's game against Eibar .

Time Match TV channel 7pm Liverpool U23 vs U23 LFC TV 7pm Eibar vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV 7:30pm Northern Ireland Women vs Scotland Women BBC Alba 8pm RB Leipzig vs Tottenham BT Sport 2 8pm Valencia vs Atalanta BT Sport 3

Wednesday March 11

Liverpool will attempt to overturn the deficit in their Champions League last-16 second leg clash against when the teams play at Anfield live on BT Sport.

BT Sport will also be showing the other Champions League tie involving and Borussia Dortmund.

As those games come to a close, fan's of women's football will be able to tune into the SheBelieves Cup match between England Women and Women .