mo4ch:> FKF Shield Cup: KCB explains why they opted against playing Wazito FC | Mo4ch News

The Bankers had already arrived in Nakuru, the venue of the match, but have since returned to Nairobi City after the Kenyan government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

KCB have now confirmed why they will not play in the match, despite FKF scheduling the same to be played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“In view of the confirmation of the first Covid-19 case in , the Ministry of Health has subsequently announced a series of cautionary measures to limit the spread of the epidemic, among them, limiting public gatherings,” the club stated in a statement signed by their President Paul Russo and obtained by Goal.

“In compliance with the directive, KCB have made a decision to cancel its participation in the Betway FKF Shield Cup fixture against Wazito which was scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday] in Nakuru.

"The club had earlier requested Football Kenya to consider rescheduling the game. The safety of our players and all our stakeholders is paramount, especially in light of the developments around the epidemic.

“We have since advised our team which was already at the training camp in Nakuru to return to Nairobi as a safety precaution.”

In other Shield Cup matches which will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, Kenyan Premier League ( ) table-toppers will take on Posta at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru while will have to take a trip down to the Coastal city of Mombasa for their match against .

National Super League (NSL) side Fortune Sacco will face their rivals Bidco United at Kianyaga Stadium while on Sunday, AFC will come up against NSL outfit Ushuru FC at Kenyatta Stadium.

will have to overcome the Migori Youth hurdle to progress to the next phase as battle FC Talanta in Machakos after the AFC Leopards vs Ushuru match.

The final will be held on May 30 and the winner gets a Caf Confederation Cup slot as well as aSh2 million cash prize.