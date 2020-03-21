mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Nigeria Women's Premier League suspended until further notice | Mo4ch News

The women's top-tier of Nigerian football will not be played for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus

The Nigerian Women's Premier League has been postponed until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most nations across the world had called a halt to domestic competitions and the Women's Football League (NWFL) board on Tuesday shifted the league start by a week to March 25.

However, on Thursday, the NWFL in a letter to clubs through Chief Operating Officer Ayo Abdulrahman announced the league will be postponed indefinitely amid the continued spread of Covid-19.

The notice also comes after the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] ordered that all football activities in the nation will be suspended.

“Following the directive of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to suspend all football activities owing to the Covid-19 pandemic all over the world and recognition of health value, the Nigeria Women Premier League kick-off date has been suspended till further notice,” the NWPL letter to the club read.

"The league seized the opportunity to appeal to clubs to use the opportunity of the time to sort out registration irregularities.

“Further to this, we advise all clubs to make judicious use of this period of suspension to perfect all registration irregularities such as payment/caution, completion of medicals and submission of evidence of payment of players salary from January 2019 to March 2020. We regret any inconvenience this suspension may cause you.”