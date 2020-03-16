mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Ghana Premier League hit by national ban on 'all public gatherings'  | Mo4ch News

The Premier League has come to a halt after the nation's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, announced a ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, on Sunday night in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

The development comes only hours after the West African nation confirmed increase in cases of the disease - also known as Covid-19 - from two to six.

"All public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four weeks. Private burials are permitted but with limited numbers not exceeding 25 in attendance," Akufo-Addo said in a series of directives in his second address to the nation on Covid-19.

Editors' Picks

There have been growing concerns about the safety of team officials, players and fans alike amid reported new cases globally.

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) released a statement, saying matches of the ongoing Premier League and all other domestic competitions continue as originally planned while "closely monitoring" events as reports about the spread of the disease and resultant deaths around the world increase.

This publication came only hours before the nation recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Four more cases reported on Sunday have, however, prompted drastic measures all aimed at managing and eradicating the disease.

The Ghana Premier League has reached its matchweek 15 stage, with six games taking place on Sunday.

Giants and were set to take on Allies and King Faisal, respectively, on Monday to wrap up the matchweek's round of games.

Article continues below

These two matches, as things stand, have been suspended.

The Ghana men's , as well as the Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup, were the other major ongoing domestic football competitions.

The GFA is expected to release a new statement in the wake of the latest presidential directive.



Coronavirus: Ghana Premier League hit by national ban on 'all public gatherings'

Coronavirus: Ghana Premier League hit by national ban on 'all public gatherings'