mo4ch:> Chippa United a perfect start for Mokwena but let's judge him next season - Mosimane | Mo4ch News

The duo worked together at the Brazilians before the 35-year-old mentor moved on to join Orlando Pirates three seasons ago

coach Pitso Mosimane has backed Rhulani Mokwena to succeed at but he warned it may take a while before he gets it right.

Mosimane said he has already had a chat with Mokwena who asked about how Sundowns played against his current employers as he plots a way forward in making sure he helps the Chilli Boys avoid relegation.

"Rhulani is a hard worker and he will take all the footages of Chippa from the past few games. He has already asked me about how we played against Chippa. He has already worked on my game against Chippa when we played here and we won 3-0. Can you believe that? It shows that he really wants it and I wish him all the best," Mosimane told the media in Tshwane.

"The only advice to give is that he must stabilise [Chippa United] because he’s got so much energy, so much imagination and so much to show that he can do things, and he can.

"He’s got the ability. So, get the points they need now and if he is there next season, he can put his philosophy into the team. What can you do in two days?" he asked.

The 55-year-old mentor further stated that Mokwena's situation reminds him of when he was first appointed as head coach of SuperSport United in 2001, and he feels this is the right start for his former assistant to launch his coaching career.

"It reminds me of when I came to Sundowns and my job was to just move the team from 15th place and we ended on number nine with no Top 8 and we said let's see the following year," added Mosimane.

"Chippa is the right space for him to start. When I joined SuperSport United, they were also 15th on the log table. People can say whatever, but I have earned my stripes. I was down there and worked myself up."

Mosimane made a plea to football fans to give Mokwena enough time and at least judge him next year, indicating that kickstarting his coaching career at always going to be tough for him due to the magnitude of the club.

"We can judge him next year to see if he is ready because Pirates is a big club. There is no perfect moment in football. If we were all living in perfect space we would choose the jobs we want. Life is tough, never mind the job you are doing. You just fold your sleeves and do this thing. He must never ask why Norman left," added Mosimane.