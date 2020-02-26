mo4ch:>Unrest over Delhi citizenship law leaves 18 dead as rival protesters face off | Mo4ch News

A total of 18 people have been killed in intense clashes between supporters and opponents of a hot-button citizenship law in India – the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) – ANI reported early on Wednesday. With unrest ongoing for days in districts across northeast Delhi, police have imposed curfews in an effort to bring the situation under control.

Hundreds have sustained injuries in the clashes – many of them from stones hurled by rival protesters – which broke out late last weekend, while a number of buildings have been torched in apparent acts of arson, including at least one mosque, according to Indian news outlet the Wire.

Police have resorted to harsher measures to clear protesters from some areas, using water cannon early on Wednesday to disperse a group that surrounded the home of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Unrest over Delhi citizenship law leaves 18 dead as rival protesters face off

