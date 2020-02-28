mo4ch:>Turkish VP says Damascus to pay ‘heavy price’ for ‘treacherous’ attack after at least 33 Turkish troops killed in Idlib airstrike | Mo4ch News

Turkish Vice President has vowed revenge on the Syrian forces after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in the rebel-held Idlib province. Ankara said previously it had launched air and artillery strikes in retaliation.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay unleashed a scathing verbal attack on Syrian President Bashar Assad and the forces loyal to Damascus shortly after a 6-hour marathon emergency security meeting chaired by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded in Ankara in the early hours of Friday.

Okay minced no words referring to the Syrian leader as “the head of a terror state” who “would go down in history as a war criminal” in a written statement reported by Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, adding that Damascus would “pay heavy price” for what he called a “treacherous attack on Turkish troops.”