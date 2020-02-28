mo4ch:>Milwaukee Molson Coors shooter’s identity revealed: Accused company of racial bias, showed signs of paranoia before rampage | Mo4ch News

The gunman behind a horrific mass shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee has been identified by police as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, who was recently fired from the company. His five victims have also been named.

Ferrill, an electrician at the company, opened fire on former co-workers at the sprawling Molson-Coors campus on Wednesday afternoon, killing five before turning the gun on himself. The victims have now been identified, ranging between ages 33 and 51.

“They were power house operators, they were machinists and they were electricians, but more importantly they were husbands, they were fathers and they were friends,” Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement. “They were part of the fabric of our company and our community and we will miss them terribly.”

The assailant reportedly quarrelled with one of the victims – a fellow electrician – before the shooting, with one co-worker telling a Milwaukee newspaper that Ferrill “believed he was being discriminated against because he was African American,” and that he later became convinced that “brewery workers were coming into his home” and “bugging his computer.”

Both police and city officials have declined to say whether the shooting was racially motivated, with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett stating “Right now there is an investigation going on and I think it is premature to speculate on anything.”

