mo4ch:>‘Keep America Great with memes’? Trump retweets epic & bizarre Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India | Mo4ch News

Ahead of his much anticipated trip to India, US President Donald Trump has surprised his Twitter followers with an epic video edit of himself riding a horse and battling hordes of enemies to the Bollywood tunes.

Sharing the video clip, apparently created by one of his hardcore fans, the US President said he was looking “so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”

The meme triggered an avalanche of equally passionate reactions from both Trump supporters’ camp – including his fans in India – as well as his critics, always ready to post a vile counter-meme.

A recent poll showed that Indians’ attitudes toward the US president have jumped over four-fold since Donald Trump took office in 2016 – from 14 to 56 percent – even though many are increasingly skeptical about his aggressive approach to trade.

Also on rt.com Friends or foes? As India gears up to talk to the West, meet the architect of its new ‘India first’ foreign policy

India is placing high hopes on Trump's visit, and local authorities have been trying their best to make a good impression. These elaborate preparations have not gone down well with everyone in India, though. One Hindu party earlier lashed out at the government's plans to hide slums behind a wall along the route Trump's motorcade will take, and even likened the arrangements to those made for British royals during colonial times.

Also on rt.com Indian officials want to obscure river’s ‘foul smell’ ahead of Trump’s Taj Mahal visit in latest elaborate welcome plan

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!