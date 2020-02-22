mo4ch:>Italy locks down TEN towns after 1st coronavirus death as cases jump to 17 | Mo4ch News

Public spaces across 10 Italian cities have been placed on lockdown, as the first Italian patient succumbed to the illness, amid a spate of new coronavirus cases – bringing the total in the country to 17 infections.

With 15 new cases confirmed on Friday in northern Italy, health authorities have imposed restrictions on some 50,000 people across 10 towns, who have been asked to stay at home and avoid public places, including schools, bars, church gatherings and sporting events.

Five doctors are among the new patients, the first known cases of local transmission of the virus in Italy. None of them are believed to have traveled to China, where the illness first emerged.

A 78-year-old man from the town of Padua became the first Italian to die of the contagion on Friday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. Another patient from the same area has also tested positive. Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto region – which encompasses Padua – said a “sanitary ring” would be established around the town to prevent further spread of the virus.

