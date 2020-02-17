mo4ch:>‘A little bit of excitement at no extra cost’: Sanders quips after TOPLESS anti-dairy protester steals show at Nevada rally | Mo4ch News

A group of anti-dairy activists, including a topless woman, upstaged Democratic race frontrunner Bernie Sanders at his own campaign rally ahead of the Nevada primaries. The Senator kept it cool, laughing off the stunt, however.

Keen on capitalizing on his success in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders was holding a rally in Carson, Nevada, on Sunday. Sanders was barely a couple of minutes into his speech when a young woman, who could have been seen lurking behind the podium on live broadcast, rushed the stage and attempted to wrestle the microphone from the Vermont independent.

Sanders did not give in, taking a few steps away from the podium, which allowed the activist to grab another mic and go on chiding the progressive Democrat for his support of the local dairy industry.

“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter. And I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture. I believe in you!”

When the activist was in the midst of her spirited tirade, the audio was cut but the broadcast kept on running, capturing the moment a topless woman with slogans scrawled on her bare breasts jumped stage. In the background, several activists were escorted away by security while carrying images of cows and other signs.

With things apparently getting too heated, the video feed was cut off as well. Sanders, who for the most part of the commotion remained on stage before eventually walking off, laughed off the incident, saying: “This is Nevada. There’s always a little bit of excitement … at no extra cost.”

At least three topless protesters turned out at the rally, local media reported. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong later confirmed that three women were booked on suspicion of indecent exposure, Carson Now reported.

The activists are said to be members of Direct Action Everywhere, an international animal rights network, infamous for staging disruptive, but non-violent protests to further their cause – which is to protect animals. These actions often see them attempting "rescue" of farms animals, such as chickens and pigs.

