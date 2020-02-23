mo4ch:> Yanga SC must halt winless run by beating Coastal Union – Eymael | Mo4ch News

The Belgian coach has promised the club's fans they will go for nothing less than a win in their next league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has vowed to end their three-match winless run in the Mainland Premier League against Coastal Union on Sunday.

The Tanzanian giants have registered three consecutive draws, which have seen them stutter in their quest to catch up with table-toppers and rivals Simba SC.

“We know they (Coastal Union) are coming into the match after losing their last league match hence they will play to win, but we have prepared well to claim maximum three points because that is what our fans are looking for,” Eymael is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“We will make sure we win the match to end the run of draws and also make our fans happy.”

On his part, Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda said they know how important the game is, therefore getting three points is crucial for his side.

“All the players are fit ahead of the clash and it is possible for us to emerge winners. I know it is a game which has interest from many football fans in the country bearing in mind Yanga is a good team but for us, we will fight hard to the end,” vowed Mgunda.

The 27-time champions will be searching for a win to get their title challenge back on track after three successive draws leading up to Sunday's encounter.

It all began with a 1-1 draw against Mbeya City at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, before posting a 0-0 stalemate against Prisons at the same venue, and a recent 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

For the hosts, they have attained four points in their previous three games having lost 2-1 to Ruvu Shooting in their most recent league fixture.

They beat Azam 2-1 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, before recording a goalless draw against KMC.