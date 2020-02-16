mo4ch:> Wazito FC's Masika details how school derailed career launch in Europe | Mo4ch News

The forward had numerous trials with clubs outside the country but he revealed how his education had an impact on his dream moves

Wazito FC forward Musa Masika has revealed school duties did not allow him to stay in Europe and kickstart his footballing career in earnest.

Masika, who is Ayub Timbe's young brother, has had trials in and and revealed how he had to cut short his short stints in Europe and continue with his primary and secondary education.

The U20 star further explained the impact his elder brother Shaban Masika had in his career.

“Somewhat I started my career at the Primary School and I used to love how my brother [Shaban] Masika was playing as I was closely following his growth especially because we are known as a football family,” Masika told Wazito's website.

“I used to accompany Shaban to the training ground although I was very young and could not play and by the time, I was in Class Three I started training.”

Masika was schooled in Kenya throughout his education process and further explained how these institutions denied him a chance to stay in Europe and launch a career there.

“I made my first trip to when I was in Class Four and actually, I had to remain there but school duties made me return home,” he added.

“In 2010, I was in Portugal and also but for one reason or another I had to come back home but I have never given up because this is how life is in football.

“After Class Eight, I travelled to Belgium to stay with my brother [Timbe] and spent six months there before I came back to start my High School education at Laiser Hill Academy.

“I did not play football instantly and I can say I was underrated because they saw I was a very little boy.”

Masika believes his career properly started when he led Laiser Hill to their maiden National Secondary Schools title four years ago.

“But I kept pushing, then in Form Two I started playing and became a member of the starting XI for the school until the time I finished my education where I also became a national champion twice with Laiser Hill Academy," he continued.

“That is where I think my career started picking because I have never failed to make into a starting XI for any team I have joined since then.”

Among the clubs Masika has trained with are KRC and KV Mechelen.