mo4ch:> UEFA Europa League Highlights: Man United, Arsenal, Inter Milan and other major matches from Round of 32 first leg | Mo4ch News

Watch the highlights from the major UEFA Europa League games from the first leg of the Round of 32...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is underway. The first leg matches from the Round of 32 on Friday morning saw several interesting results. There were wins for Arsenal and Milan while were held to a draw.

Watch all the highlights from the games involving major teams right here:

1) Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette scored a late winner to secure Arsenal a 1-0 win at Olympiacos and hand the Gunners a significant advantage in their Europa League last-32 tie.

2) 1-1 Manchester United

Anthony Martial struck a potentially important away goal as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Christian Eriksen's first goal for Inter helped Antonio Conte's men earn a battling 2-0 away win against Ludogorets in the opening leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Diogo Jota scored a second successive Europa League hat-trick as Wolves took complete control of their last-32 tie against Espanyol with a 4-0 first-leg win.

Last season's semi-finalists Ajax suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Spanish high-flyers Getafe in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

6) 1-0 Gent

Former forward Carles Perez scored his first goal for Roma as the giants edged out Gent in their Europa Leagur Round of 32 first leg.