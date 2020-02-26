mo4ch:> UEFA Champions League Highlights: Chelsea, Bayern and Barcelona matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News

Watch all the highlights from Wednesday's UEFA Champions League games from the first leg of the Round of 16...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA has started. The matches on Wednesday morning saw terrific action. There was a win for while were held.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) 0-3 Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry starred as Bayern Munich seized control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea with a resounding 3-0 win in the opening leg at Stamford Bridge.

2) 1-1 Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann's second Champions League goal for Barcelona helped the LaLiga giants secure a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 tie.