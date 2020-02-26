 mo4ch:> UEFA Champions League Highlights: Chelsea, Bayern and Barcelona matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Watch all the highlights from Wednesday's UEFA Champions League games from the first leg of the Round of 16...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League has started. The matches on Wednesday morning saw terrific action. There was a win for Bayern Munich while Barcelona were held.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry starred as Bayern Munich seized control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea with a resounding 3-0 win in the opening leg at Stamford Bridge.

2) Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann's second Champions League goal for Barcelona helped the LaLiga giants secure a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 tie.


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

