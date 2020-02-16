mo4ch:> Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs lose, Sundowns win | Mo4ch News

Amakhosi's slip-up allowed the Brazilians to reduce the gap at the top of the table
Twitter was the usual abuzz on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League action returned, featuring title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
In Saturday's earlier kick-off, Sundowns overcame Chippa United, 3-0, to return to the second spot, piling the pressure on Amakhosi who were scheduled to host Maritzburg United in a late afternoon kick-off.
The log leaders, however, failed to extend their lead at the summit of the table as they unexpectedly fell to a 2-1 defeat at home.
With Downs winning, and Chiefs losing, Twitter exploded after the matches of the country's two top sides.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Twitter reacts as Kaizer Chiefs lose, Sundowns win
