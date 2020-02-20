mo4ch:> Mbappe is the present and the future - Ronaldo | Mo4ch News

The young Frenchman has been backed for a very bright future in the game by the Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo believes star Kylian Mbappe is the present and the future of football.

Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world after bursting onto the scene with outfit in 2016-17.

The coveted 21-year-old has already won a World Cup, three Ligue 1 titles and three other domestic trophies for , PSG and Monaco.

Continually linked to La Liga giants Real Madrid, superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo heaped praise on Mbappe.



"Mbappe is the future and the present," Ronaldo said in a promotional video shared by Marca.

"He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future."

Seen as the heir to Ronaldo and 's Lionel Messi, Mbappe has flourished for PSG in the French capital.

After scoring 39 goals across all competitions last season, Mbappe has 24 this term – 15 of those coming in Ligue 1.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is in red-hot form for champions Juventus in 2019-20. The 35-year-old forward has scored 20 league goals and 24 in all competitions.

Ronaldo has netted 12 goals in his past eight matches for Maurizio Sarri's Juve, who are one point clear atop the table.

Sarri decided to rest Ronaldo in the club's recent 2-0 win over Brescia and the Portuguese star will be looking to score in 12 straight Serie A games against on Sunday.

Despite being supposed long-time rivals, Messi recently praised Ronaldo's continued ability to find the back of the net.

"It's normal that he continues to score, he is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score," Messi told Mundo Deportivo when asked about Ronaldo's recent performances.

"He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum he converts."

Mbappe also recently admitted he's looking at Ronaldo and not Messi for inspiritation when it comes to his own career.

"It's too late for me to carve out a career like Messi's, I would have had to stay at Monaco," Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Without taking anything away from Messi, now I have to draw on Cristiano's career for inspiration.

"If you're French, obviously you would have grown up with [Zinedine] Zidane as your idol. After that, it was Cristiano, who I have been fortunate enough to have faced as an opponent, at club level and with the national team."