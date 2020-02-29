mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: Bengaluru FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: Bengaluru FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
The play-offs await the two sides who played out a 2-2 draw in their last encounter of the regular season
Bengaluru FC and ATK will be involved in the second semi-final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) first leg clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.
|Game
|Bengaluru FC vs ATK
|Date
|Sunday, March 1
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/HD
|Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channel
|Bengali TV channel
|Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD
|Jalsha Movies/HD
|Malayalam TV channel
|Kannada TV channel
|Asianet Movies/HD
|Suvarna Plus/HD
TEAM NEWS
Bengaluru FC Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan
ATK Possible XI:
Injured - Anas Edathodika
Doubtful - Agus Garcia
Suspended - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams
