mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: Bengaluru FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: Bengaluru FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The play-offs await the two sides who played out a 2-2 draw in their last encounter of the regular season

Bengaluru FC and ATK will be involved in the second semi-final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) first leg clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Game Bengaluru FC vs ATK
Date Sunday, March 1
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Bengaluru vs ATK

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channel Online streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD
 
Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru FC Possible XI:   

Bengaluru FC possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None  
Suspended - None

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan  
 

ATK Possible XI: 

ATK FC possible XI

Injured - Anas Edathodika
Doubtful - Agus Garcia    
Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

