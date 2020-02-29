mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: Bengaluru FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

The play-offs await the two sides who played out a 2-2 draw in their last encounter of the regular season

and will be involved in the second semi-final of the 2019-20 (ISL) first leg clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Game Bengaluru FC vs ATK Date Sunday, March 1 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

Editors' Picks

(English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru FC Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan



ATK Possible XI:

Injured - Anas Edathodika

Doubtful - Agus Garcia

Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams