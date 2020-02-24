mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Chennaiyin FC could finish third should they pick three points in Guwahati...

The final league match of the ongoing 2019-20 (ISL) will see face at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Game NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC Date Tuesday, February 25 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

(English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Provat Lakra, Nikhil Kadam, Mislav Komorski

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Federico Gallego

Key Players - Andy Keogh, Martin Chaves



Chennaiyin FC Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Andre Schembri

Suspended - None

Key Player - Nerijus Valskis, Crivellaro