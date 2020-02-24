mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Chennaiyin FC could finish third should they pick three points in Guwahati...
The final league match of the ongoing 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) will see NorthEast United face Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati, on Tuesday.
|Game
|NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
|Date
|Tuesday, February 25
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/HD
|Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channel
|Bengali TV channel
|Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD
|Jalsha Movies/HD
|Malayalam TV channel
|Kannada TV channel
|Asianet Movies/HD
|Suvarna Plus/HD
TEAM NEWS
NorthEast United Possible XI:
Injured - Provat Lakra, Nikhil Kadam, Mislav Komorski
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Federico Gallego
Key Players - Andy Keogh, Martin Chaves
Chennaiyin FC Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - Andre Schembri
Suspended - None
Key Player - Nerijus Valskis, Crivellaro
