 mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Monday, February 24, 2020

mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Chennaiyin FC could finish third should they pick three points in Guwahati...

The final league match of the ongoing 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) will see NorthEast United face Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Game NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC
Date Tuesday, February 25
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Mumbai City v Chennaiyin

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channel Online streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD
 
Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD
 

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI: 

NorthEast United possible XI

Injured - Provat Lakra, Nikhil Kadam, Mislav Komorski
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Federico Gallego

Key Players - Andy Keogh, Martin Chaves
 

Chennaiyin FC Possible XI:  

Chennaiyin FC possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - Andre Schembri
Suspended - None

Key Player -  Nerijus Valskis, Crivellaro


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: