mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

League leaders Mohun Bagan travel to Manipur in hunt for their seventh win on the trot...

TRAU FC and Mohun Bagan are set to face each other in the ongoing I-League at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday.

Game TRAU FC vs Mohun Bagan
Date Sunday, March 1
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Churchill Brothers Mohun Bagan I-League 2019-20

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

TRAU FC:

TRAU FC possible XI

Key Players:  Princewell Emeka, Joel Ayeni
 

MOHUN BAGAN:

MB

Key Players: Joseba Beitia, Papa Diawara

Suspended: Ashutosh Mehta


