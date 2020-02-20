 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NEROCA FC will host Gokulam Kerala in an I-League encounter at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, on Friday.

Game NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala
Date Friday, February 21
Time 2 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Marcus Joseph Gokulam Kerala

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

NEROCA FC:

NEROCA possible XI

Key Players: Pritam Singh, Phillip Adjah 
 

GOKULAM KERALA:

Gokulam Kerala possible XI

Key Players: Marcus Joseph, Henry Kisekka


